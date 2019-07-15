The deadly cost of toxic plants on Northern Rivers farms

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: North Coast Local Land Services are warning cattle producers about an increase in the number of cases of plant poisonings in livestock in recent weeks.

CATTLE producers are being warned to stay vigilant against toxic plants in their paddocks following a recent increase in plant toxicities.

North Coast Local Land Services' district veterinarian Dr Liz Bolin said there has been increase in the number of cases of plant poisonings in livestock in recent weeks.

Dr Bolin said plant poisoning usually occurs when cattle are introduced to unfamiliar surroundings containing toxic plants, or when other feed is scarce, and animals go in search of the green pick.

She said with much of the region suffering from a prolonged dry spell, low pasture reserves are leading to an increase in plant poisoning cases.

"Common plant poisonings on the North Coast include bracken fern, red lantana, mother of millions or Christmas bells plant, green cestrum and oleander,” Dr Bolin said.

Dr Bolin said symptoms of poisoning will vary depending on the plant eaten and can include loss of appetite, depression, loss of body condition, recumbency or lying down, and in severe cases, death.

Dr Bolin said indications a cow may have eaten bracken fern can include black tarry faeces and pale gums, while cattle with red lantana poisoning may display shade-seeking behaviour.

She said stock with oleander, mother of millions or green cestrum poisoning die suddenly, often without the owner seeing any signs.

Dr Bolin said livestock owners should contact their veterinarian to discuss unusual symptoms.

She said farmers who have received recent rainfall should also monitor their herds for nitrate poisoning.

Nitrate levels can be high in some pasture species, especially when rain follows a dry period and when nitrogen fertiliser has recently been applied.

She said nitrate poisoning can cause sudden death, although diarrhoea, salivation, respiratory difficulty and signs of abdominal pain may be seen.

"Nitrate levels in the plants will vary during the day with levels highest in the morning, care should be taken, especially when introducing hungry stock into risky paddocks,” Dr Bolin said.

Cases of nitrate poisoning have also occurred where cattle have been fed hay high in nitrates.

Dr Bolin said when supplementary feeding, it is important to introduce new feeds slowly.

"When buying in feed we recommend, producers request a commodity vendor declaration, which provides information about residue risks,” she said.

"Cattle should be up to date with 5-in-1 or 7-in-1 vaccination, and if feeding silage consider vaccination against botulism.”

For more information or if you suspect your cattle may be suffering from plant toxicity, contact your veterinarian or the North Coast Local Land Services district veterinarian on 1300 795 299.