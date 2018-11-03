The day tragedy struck for the Davis family

A SIMPLE action was to have life-long consequences for the family of Clarence Davis on March 5, 1891.

The 28-year-old man, a native from the Clarence River, had been in the town that morning.

He had a farm between Cowlong Rd and Pearces Creek and was returning back there with some ironwork and an 800-gallon tank on a horse-pulled dray.

Carrying the hundred-weight load down an incline in the road, tragedy struck.

Clarence's feet somehow became entangled in the reins and he was thrown under the cart.

One of the wheels ran over him, breaking three ribs and tearing his left lung.

His brother-in-law James Seccomb saw the whole incident, stating to the coroner that Clarence had been behind the dray when the horses reacted.

He ran to catch the reins when his foot got caught.

Clarence jumped once or twice to try and free himself, but tripped and fell.

Despite the brake being on tight, the wheel kept coming and ran over him.

James rushed to lift his head and shouted for water to nearby neighbours.

Clarence was conscious as James put water on his face and rubbed his hands but he was coughing and spitting up blood.

A number of people tried to help carry him to the nearest doctor, but only half a mile down the road Clarence asked to be lifted up and uttered his last words "Oh my God”, then died.

The coroner found that Clarence had died from injuries accidentally received caused by a loaded dray passing over his chest.

He left behind his parents Alfred and Jane, a sister and two brothers.

References

. 'Fatal Accident', The Northern Star, Saturday, March 7, 1891, P2.

. 'New South Wales, Australia, Registers of Coroners' Inquests, 1821-1937 for Clarence Davis', Ancestry.com, accessed October 29, 2018.