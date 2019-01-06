Grisly ways Disney Princesses’ mums died

Oh, she's done for now. Picture: Disney

As a kid, when a beautiful Disney Princess danced across your television screen in a ball gown, there's no way we would ever sit back and question the origins of her royal family tree.

We were all too swept up in the beauty of the moment to consider why, for instance, hardly any Disney Princesses have mothers who survived the first scene.

But now we're a bit older, it's a question worth asking.

If you think about it, a strange feature of many of our favourite animated Disney movies is that the mothers of the protagonists are usually dead.

But how did they die? And more importantly, why did they have to?!

Well, I've done some digging around and have some disturbing news.

Walt Disney, the father of animation, experienced a pretty traumatic end to his own mother's life, which many credit as the reason most of his characters are motherless.

Flora Disney was 71 when a broken furnace in her home caused her to asphyxiate from carbon monoxide poisoning.

She was found in a critical condition and raced to hospital but died soon after, in 1983.

It makes sense, but damn it Walt, it doesn't make it fair.

No wonder these Disney women had to hustle and find a Prince Charming to look after them.

Here are all the brutal ways in which the mothers of our favourite Disney Princesses met their untimely end.

BELLE:

It's a tale as old as time: Girl meets boy, they get married and have a baby, girl gets the plague, so the boy and the baby leave her in a dinky apartment to die.

That's right, the 2017 live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast expanded the role of Belle's mother with the express intent of killing her off in the most traumatic way possible.

This poor woman contracts the plague while living with her husband Maurice and infant daughter Belle in a tiny, dusty attic in Paris.

But before the Black Death could take her, Belle's mother told her husband to take their baby away from the city "before it takes her too".

Pretty grim, right?

ARIEL:

The little mermaid had a bigger mermaid for a mother once, but she died in possibly the most gruesome way ever.

Queen Athena and her husband King Triton lived with their seven children in Atlantica, ruling the seas as one, big, happy merfamily.

On the day of their wedding anniversary, King Triton gifted his wife a music box, which, mere moments later, would become the cause of her horrifying demise.

A pirate ship breaks up the festivities, attacking the cove and forcing the merkingdom to scatter and swim to safety.

As this is all going down, the royal couple's oldest daughter, Attina, gets her tail stuck in some rocks.

Queen Athena manages to free her, but as she's reaching for that music box, the pirate ship crushes her to death.

What a way to go.

SNOW WHITE:

Everyone's favourite pasty white princess was born under some pretty 'prickly' conditions.

The story of Snow White was originally a German fairytale, published in 1812, that began with a Good Queen who loved to sew.

One day, she was chilling by her window, minding her own business, when she pricked her finger with a needle and three drops of blood ran from the wound. Happens to the best of us.

But for some reason, she thought it might be a good idea to indulge in a bit of witchcraft, wishing upon her blood that she would have "a daughter with skin white as snow, lips red as blood and hair black as ebony".

Well, the Good Queen got her wish, but then she died during childbirth.

And that's how Snow White landed herself with the Evil Queen as a step mum.

CINDERELLA:

In the original animated film, released in 1950, Cinderella's mother was alluded to, but the details of her death remained a mystery.

Cinderella was there and her mother wasn't and no one asked anymore questions for 65 more years.

Then, the live action Cinderella film was released in 2015, starring Lily James.

Here we saw Cinderella's mother as this amazing woman who sang her to sleep and taught her about fairy godmothers and how to talk to the animals.

Literally every little girl's dream.

Then our hearts were broken when her mum contracts an illness and dies when Cinderella was 10-years-old.

BAMBI:

This is hands down one of the most heartbreaking Disney deaths anyone will ever experience.

To be honest, I'm not sure what a lot of us were doing watching such troubling content at such a young age.

Granted, Bambi is not a princess in the conventional sense of the word. Because he is a boy. And a deer.

But many would agree that he is a prince of the animal world and his father was called the Great Prince of the Forest.

And his mother died, so he fits in nicely here.

Bambi was this gorgeous baby deer who lived in the forest with his beautiful mother, who had eyelashes for days.

One day she hears hunters tracking them and the pair start dashing through the snow to safety, as gunshots run out across the fields.

"Faster, Bambi! Don't look back! Keep running! Keep running!" his mother called.

Then a single shot rings out across the forest and little Bambi is all alone.

If you're heart isn't aching right now, maybe this short clip will help with that.

ELSA AND ANNA:

Here's a familial death that readers of all ages can get behind.

Else and Anna, princesses from arguably one of Disney's most obsessed over movie, Frozen.

Ever wondered why they kept singing 'Let it Go'? Well, it's probably because of this.

King Agnarr and Queen Iduna ruled Arendelle together with their baby daughters.

Aside from one of their girls displaying terrifying gift of freezing things to death, they seem like a pretty happy family.

Until one day when the royal couple set off on a two-week voyage at sea.

A storm strikes and they are drown by monstrous waves.