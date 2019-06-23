The dark ages descended on Lismore

THE annual Viking Village Solstice event, part of the Lismore Lantern Parade, hosted its biggest crowd yet.

History lovers and re-enactment enthusiasts invited guests to experience an authentic replica of the European Vikings' way of life, a period spanning 800-1100AD.

The village was designed by the local medieval re-enactment society Rognvald's Lith.

It offered craft and skills workshops, history talks, food and drinks inspired by the Dark Ages, and an opportunity to watch Vikings dressed in armour fight it out on the battlefield.

Jamie Ford, who was dressed in traditional Viking attire, attended the celebration with his two kids.

"I love history and I love getting into character and exploring the world by embodying it rather than theoretically learning about it.”

"People get very serious about being as authentic as possible, like looking at what the research is rather than just grabbing what they think looks like a Viking.”

"I guess because modern society is so controlled there is something appealing in the Viking age and the lifestyle.”

Jim Hammond formed the re-enactment group Rognvald's Lith in 2003 and ran their first event in 2013 to celebrate Winter Solstice.

"It's pretty awesome actually, this is probably our biggest year as far as re-enactors go,” Mr Hammond said.

Mr Hammond is known in the village as Jarl or 'the King' said 'it does have an appeal to a lot of people.'

"For blokes, it's the armour and the fighting and for the woman I feel like they get into the old skills of sewing and leatherworks.”