The dairyman who helped establish a North Coast village

WHEN white settlers moved into the Northern Rivers they had to contend with The Big Scrub.

This was one of the many hardships that Robert Hamilton King faced when he moved to the area in 1887.

Born on the South Coast in 1868, Robert came to the area when he was 19.

He made the trip by boat to Grafton in charge of a herd of cattle, which were unloaded at Lawrence on the Clarence River and driven overland through the thick scrub to the Richmond River.

He selected farmland in the Federal area and married Emma Alexander in 1895.

Robert was an integral member of the burgeoning community, from clearing the big scrub, to carrying butter from a factory in Eureka to Byron Bay and working on many of the roads that were eventually established.

He was a successful dairyman and keen breeder who was associated with the Bangalow Show Society for many years.

He was a cattle judge at many of the NSW and Queensland show rings.

Despite all this, Robert was not an angel.

In 1939 he was fined 10 shillings or one day in prison at the Bangalow Police Court on a charge of indecent behaviour.

After a long illness his wife died in 1938 and he followed 10 years later, passing away peacefully at his home.

He is buried in the Presbyterian section of the Clunes cemetery.

