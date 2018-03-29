Menu
The Crown stars Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth I and Matt Smith as Prince Phillip. Picture: Supplied/Netflix.
TV

The Crown: Who’ll play Prince Philip next?

by Tyler McCarthy
29th Mar 2018 4:15 PM

TOBIAS Menzies will officially replace Matt Smith on Netflix's The Crown in Season 3 as Prince Philip following controversy about the latter star's pay.

Deadline reports that the former Game of Thrones actor has closed a deal to appear in the next season of the show. Avengers star Paul Bettany was reportedly in talks, but had to abdicate the role for unspecified reasons.

Tobias Menzies.
The role, which has been played by Smith in the past, was always designed to include a new actor. Creator Peter Morgan told the outlet that the casting chances were always planned in an effort to show the characters as they aged in different periods of their lives.

Matt Smith as Prince Philip.
However, the role has been maligned lately when it was revealed that Smith was paid significantly more than his co star, Claire Foy.

Menzies is expected to begin filming in the UK this summer. Fans of the hit show may remember him as Edmure Tully. He's also had sizeable roles on Rome as well as Outlander.

Tobias Menzies as Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones.
This article was originally published on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.

