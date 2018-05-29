The creepy lyrics we've all sung along to

The words to some songs are not what you think.

MUSIC has played a big part in my life since I was a little kid.

My mother loved to sing; she had a half-decent voice and liked nothing more than channelling a karaoke bar long before they were invented, spinning vinyl on the HMV while singing a show tune.

I grew up with the soundtrack to South Pacific and Madame Butterfly, Nat "King” Cole and the dreamy, liquid crooning of a half-drunk Dean Martin.

I still listen to Cole and Martin and have been known to bellow a few verses myself.

I can't carry a tune in a bucket, but hey, when you're washing windows or vacuuming the floor, who cares if you miss the top notes?

I was listening to Standing on the Corner just last week, one of Martin's biggest hits. It was written by Frank Loesser in 1956. Now, I guess back then nothing was thought of the faintly creepy lyrics, but the line "You can't go to jail for what you're thinking” probably wouldn't cut it in these #MeToo days.

Of course, there are far worse songs that have made me want to check more than once that I've locked the door.

The Beatles released a questionable love song called Run for Your Life in 1965, on the Rubber Soul album.

A cheery little ditty that contains the lines, "Well I'd rather see you dead, little girl, than to be with another man”. Run, indeed; in fact, I'd suggest lacing up the old Adidas and hitting the road quick smart.

However, if the person you're running from happened to be Sting, forget it; I'd be catching the first plane outta town.

He freaked out a generation with the lyrics to Every Move You Make” (Every single day, every word you say, every game you play, every night you stay, I'll be watching you). Hello? Stalker? Little Eddie Hodges exhibited his obsessive qualities early with his 1961 hit "I'm Gonna Knock on Your Door” - he was only 14 at the time.

Tom Jones had a huge hit with Delilah, about a man who murders his partner after he catches her being unfaithful.

At least there was a certain amount of drama in the melody.

The downright jaunty Copacabana, a song made famous by Barry Manilow, was about Lola, a showgirl whose lover Tony was shot in the nightclub where they both worked while he was defending her from a pushy customer; 30 years later she sits every night in her old frock getting pie-eyed at the bar.

"Making Whoopie” sends a clear-cut message to any man contemplating marriage in order to get between the sheets - you'll pay dearly.

There are dozens I could mention; I guess if you listen closely enough to songs you'll hear something you wished you hadn't.