The crazy things we need to do to get phone signal

Lismore LGA resident Lorraine Vass hoping to get enough signal to receive an urgent text message.

IT’S an all too relatable situation for those living outside metro areas, and the struggle for decent phone signal can really make us do unexpected things.

Lorraine Vass lives in the Lismore and she knows this well.

Although she lives less than 15 minutes away from Lismore CBD, she sometimes has to climb up a ladder to receive urgent text messages.

She shared an image of herself via social media trying to receive a text message from a company and soon afterwards people shared their own experiences.

The former public sector manager and ex-Friends of the Koala president said she had lived at her Wyrallah property for the last 20 years.

“It’s definitely not out in the sticks,” she said.

“We live in a black spot, I presume that’s what it is, we have too many trees but we are not going to cut them because the wildlife need them.”

Mrs Vass said sometimes accessing an important security code from a government organisation or a business to log in online was a family mission.

“Sometimes, to get a security code in the time they give you, (my husband) Rick gets in the car, goes up the hill, which is one kilometre away, with my mobile phone,” she said.

“As soon as the code comes through, he phones me on the land line and I type it into the computer.

“We don’t have to do that all that often, but we do do it from time to time.”

Mrs Vass admitted it was the way her and her husband dealt with modern technology in their particular circumstances.

“If the weather is not good, I won’t do it,” she said.

“We use our mobile phones in a minimal way because of where we live.

“We rely on the good old landline and a desktop computer, but we don’t have access to the NBN here, and we could get a mobile signal booster, but a good quality one could cost $1400.

“So we just potter along and it’s our choice.”