The man's body was found early this morning. Picture: File photo
News

Man found dead hours after crash

by Talisa Eley, Jacob Miley and AAP
6th Aug 2018 8:57 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been found dead on the side of the road following a crash in southeast Queensland, hours after he was reported missing by friends.

Police say the 66-year-old's body and his crashed motorcycle were found by members of the public on the side of Sandy Creek Road, near Gympie, in the early hours of Monday.

Officers believe the man crashed about 3.30pm on Sunday, with his friends reporting him missing when he didnâ€™t show up for an event later that evening.

It comes after a man died after being hit by a car as he walked along a road near Bundaberg.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Burnett Heads Rd at Qunaba after the man was hit by the vehicle about 6.45pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered serious injuries to his head, chest and legs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the vehicle was not injured but was treated for shock, the spokesman said.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate, police said.

