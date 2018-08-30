Menu
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton (left), Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Australian Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg arrive after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Monday, August 27, 2018. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
Opinion

The costly waste of the political pantomime

30th Aug 2018 7:00 AM
POLITICIANS shouldn't need a lapel pin with the national flag on it to remind them they are elected to serve all Australians.

Newly minted PM Sco Mo handed them out to his cabinet colleagues as his re-shuffled ministry got down to business on Tuesday.

Watching this sort of pantomime played out for the cameras is like going to your school's end of year concert.

It is THAT cheesy.

Call me cynical, but as I watched new cabinet ministers sworn in by the Governor-General, I was thinking the whole time 'what's the point?'

Re-shuffled ministers will only have a few months to get up to speed on their areas of expertise before facing election.

Taxpayers will fork out millions on changing the letterhead alone and it beggars belief they can have any real impact on their portfolio in such a short space of time.

With Peter Dutton under a cloud for approving an au pair's visa, and letting a refugee boat slip by and land on our shores, it's time to fast forward to an election.

Everyone I have spoken to is keen to have a say at the ballot box.

