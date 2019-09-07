The cost of becoming a true soccer champion

FESTIVAL: Italian actors Stefano Accorsi and Andrea Carpenzano in a scene from the film 2019 The Champion.

CHRISTIAN is an extremely talented as well as unpredictable football player.

After his latest screw-up, the president of his team decides to assign him a personal tutor, to help him in controlling his temper.

Valerio is a shy and solitary professor, the exact opposite of the champion. Sparks will fly between the two at first, but soon their relationship will change both for the better.

This film will have its Australian premiere at the Italian Film Festival 2019, starting in Byron Bay later this month.

Set in the glossy world of professional, millionaire footballers in Italy, The Champion wonderfully pairs the talents of versatile veteran Stefano Accorsi (The Italian Race) with an extraordinary Andrea Carpenzano (Boys Cry) in this story of friendship, betrayal, and learning who to trust.

Carpenzano is Christian Ferro, a young superstar striker for Roma. Growing up in a rough area is a far cry from the millionaire lifestyle he is now living , which has attracted party-animal friends from home as well as the return of his long-lost father.

When Christian's determination to prove to his friends that he remains rebellious lands him in trouble again, his coach gives him an ultimatum: get back in line and pass the high-school exam, or get out.

Enter Valerio Fioretti (Accorsi), who is enlisted to tutor the troubled player. But Christian's world of fame and Ferraris clashes with Valerio's humble circumstances.

Il Campeone (The Champion)