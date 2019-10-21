The cool new experience thrilling kids at the show

AMID the alpaca and guinea pig displays, dog, cat and cattle shows, this year's Lismore Show hooked kids with an interactive virtual reality forestry display.

For 134 years, the three-day event held at Lismore Showground has made learning about agriculture easy.

Alongside a diverse schedule of competitions such as wood chopping, poultry judging, ride-on mower games and events involving monster trucks, fireworks and motor cross racing, festival goers are immersed in farming practices.

This year, children and adults strapped on a virtual reality headset and learnt about the forest industry via an immersive video experience.

Andrew Hurford, owner of Hurford Forests, said the learning platform was launched three weeks ago and Lismore was one of the first regional areas to use the resource developed by Forest Learning.

More than 1700 children had tried the visual presentation by noon on Saturday.

"It's difficult to take classrooms of kids out to the forest and to a sawmill, it takes a lot of time,” Mr Hurford said.

"The idea is to give people the experience of following the forest industry to the end product, from a seedling to a piece of flooring and witness the replanting and regrowth of forests and witness that cycle of life.”

Vic Horton, who brought his daughter Ruby to try the experience, said he thoroughly enjoyed the display as well.

"It really adds that third dimension to learning, it's a really great tool,” Mr Horton said.