The competition that has no losers

FIRST RESPONDERS STEP UP: Lismore Ambulance Service acting duty operations manager Ian Murphy, Lismore Police sergeant Tom Haydon, and Lismore Fire and Rescue senior fire fighter Andrew Hunter in the Emergency Service Donation challenge at the Lismore Blood Bank.

WHEN it comes to donating blood, police officer Tom Haydon joined NSW Fire & Rescue's Andrew Hunter and Ambulance NSW's Ian Murphy, to roll up their sleeves and promote the Blood Bank's winter Emergency Services Challenge.

On Friday morning they gathered at the Lismore Blood Bank to stress the importance of everyone who can to get involved, no matter if they are in a service or not.

Through the winter months, blood supply level need to be maintained, so our first responders are going above and beyond, with police, fire-fighters, ambulance staff and the SES aiming to give the most blood donations during the Emergency Services Blood Challenge 2017.

Mr Haydon has been donating blood for around 10 years and said while he hopes the police can improve on their record of 56 donations last year, it's important for everyone who can to get involved.

"Giving blood can make an incredible difference to helping someone," he said.

Acting duty officer NSW Ambulance Mr Murphy said his colleagues regularly see patients who need blood transfusions in the field. "The Westpac rescue helicopter carries three litres which can mean the difference between life and death," he said.

"I've attended shark attacks and car accidents and blood transfusions can make an incredible difference to someone's survival ."

Senior fire-fighter Mr Hunter is now up to his 203rd plasma donation.

As he lay back on the couch to make his donation, Mr Hunter said he's happy to make a small contribution which can make a huge difference.

"I commit to coming in every two weeks, work permitting," he said.

Call 13 14 95 or donateblood.com.au

Who will win 2017?

In 2016, Lismore Blood Bank saw the following number of donations from Emergency Service groups in the region: