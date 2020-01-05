The colour of Punjab curries cooked by new owners

New owners of the former Shimla Restaurant in Barker St Casino are Davinder and Amandeep Grewal with thier son Jaskaran,8.

New owners of the former Shimla Restaurant in Barker St Casino are Davinder and Amandeep Grewal with thier son Jaskaran,8.

THE Grewal family travel from Brunswick Heads to Casino every day to run their new Indian restaurant on Barker St.

Amandeep Grewal said her husband Davinder Grewal has worked as a cook since 2006 in the family business in Brunswick Heads.

“We found this opportunity to run our own business,” she said.

At the moment they are opening the restaurant seven days a week and will drop back to six days a week when they see which days are the busiest.

Formerly know as Shimla, the new North Indian Flame offers Punjab curries, lamb madras, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, samosa. as well as vegetarian options with spinach, lentils and potatoes.

They plan to introduce kebabs on the menu when they can sort out a local supplier.