The clever Bunnings car hire hack

Apparently, Bunnings is not only a handy place for hardware, but a perfect place to set off on your next holiday. At least one Queensland holidaymaker has come up with a nifty idea to get around the shortage of hire cars due to the COVID-19 shutdown last year.

Gerard Puglisi, of Sweet Farm Tours in Far North Queensland, says one of his customers turned up recently with a Bunnings ute after searching in vain for a hire car in Cairns.

Puglisi says hire cars are increasingly difficult to find as domestic tourism ramps up again with the situation exacerbated by the fact rental companies sold off large parts of their fleets during the height of the pandemic shutdown last year. Bunnings rent its utes for as little as $65 a day and $385 a week, not including insurance. The rate includes 100kms free mileage a day which then climbs to 22c a kilometre. The hire rates are less than many car rental firms, whose daily charges can range from $132 for an economy-size car.

A ute at Bunnings costs $25 for an hour, with the first 15kms included and then charged at 39c a km.

A Bunnings spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

East Coast Car Rentals managing director Rohan Marx says that while the Bunnings hack appeared to be a good idea people had to factor in the kilometre charges and other costs. Marx says car rental shortages remained a big problem across the industry, particularly in tourist hot spots like Cairns. "The peak season for Cairns has arrived just as the borders start to reopen," says Marx. He says that like other car rental firms around the country, East Coast had been forced to sell off a big part of its fleet in order to survive the COVID-19 shutdown. "We went from a situation of having 85-90 per cent of our fleet on the road last March to being shutdown within three weeks," he says. The company had to sell about 40 per cent of its fleet, equal to about 1000 cars, to keep its head above water during the pandemic. It was now rebuilding its fleet but facing problems sourcing cars due to a slow down in vehicle production. "We would like to put another 150 cars into Cairns," he says.

HIGH RISE HASSLE

As if the constant sound of jumbo jets whizzing over their heads wasn't enough, the put upon burghers of New Farm are facing a new annoyance in the form of a high-rise proposal from property rich lister Kevin Seymour.

Seymour's KS2 Pty Ltd plans to build two interconnected five to seven storey apartment buildings at 70-72 Oxlade Drive, featuring 27 residential units and two levels of basement parking. In a development application to Brisbane City Council, the company said the project would provide a "high-quality boutique development" with tropical landscaping on the rooftop, communal open spaces and panoramic views of the Brisbane River and city skyline.

The riverfront site has been used as a display centre for the Seymour family's Oxlade residential project currently under construction just down the road.

Property developer Kevin Seymour. Picture: Jamie Hanson

However, not everyone is convinced of the new project's merit with several objections already rolling into the council. One local resident complains that the proposed height of the project was not consistent with the medium density precinct surrounding New Farm and Teneriffe Hill. The resident also argues that the set back from the street was insufficient.

Another local complained the proposed development had the potential to add at least 108 additional daily car movements to surrounding streets, an increase in traffic that would impact the safety of road users on Oxlade Drive and Turner Avenue. Residents have until April 23 to lodge submissions objecting to, or supporting the project.

One design element Seymour may wish to incorporate in his project is sound proofing because if you listen to the anti-aircraft noise lobby, the suburb is being by passing jets planes from dawn to dusk.

Originally published as The clever Bunnings car hire hack