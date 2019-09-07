The cheeky wall hangings with a mission

TALENTED: The women of the Lismore Craft and Quilters' Group present their hangings to North Coast Breast Screen NSW staff. MORE PHOTOS: PAGE 32

TALENTED: The women of the Lismore Craft and Quilters' Group present their hangings to North Coast Breast Screen NSW staff. MORE PHOTOS: PAGE 32 Jackie Munro

THEY are the beautiful, light hearted and slightly cheeky, wall hangings with an important message behind them: they are designed to help save lives.

When Lismore Craft and Quilters' Group were trying to decide on what project to create next, Mary Watson proposed making wall hangings for Breast Screen NSW.

Herself and eight other women were inspired by the idea and decided to include a bra in their designs to help spread awareness for breast screening.

Group members Jan Allen, Judith Lawson, Evelyn Black, Carolyn Navin, Marie Bryant, Denise Moss, Anne McRae, Lyn Duncan, Mary Watson all teamed up to create a series of stunning wall hangings, while Margaret Boxsell created a beautiful sign outlining where the hangings originated from.

Ms Watson said there is a wide variety in the hangings with "some serious and some with a touch of humour, thus raising awareness of breast cancer and a reminder girls, to have your mammograms”.

Group president Jan Allen said the group all had fun while creating the hangings.

"Even if it did test our brains,” she said.

"We wanted to help do something to encourage women to be screened in a light-hearted way.”

Breast Screen NSW North Coast Director Jane Walsh said she was blown away by the beauty and skill of the hangings, and said she couldn't wait to be able to distribute the hangings throughout the area.

"We really try to encourage women to get regular mammograms, as early detection can save lives,” she said.

"These wall hangings will hopefully go a long way in encouraging women to do so.”

Ms Walsh said some of the hangings will be displayed at the Breast Screen Clinic on Uralba Street in Lismore, while some will be sent further afield to the mobile breast screening units and possibly even to the Tweed and Grafton clinics.