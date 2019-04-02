TV star finds out he’s married to his cousin

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett has appeared on the Australian, British and American versions of The Chase.

THE Chase Australia star Mark "The Beast" Labbett discovered he had married his cousin after their fairytale castle wedding, it has been revealed as news broke of his wife's affair.

Mark and Katie Labbett had their marriage thrust into the spotlight at the weekend after The Sun revealed the game show guru's 26-year-old wife had cheated on him.

It has since been revealed the 53-year-old TV favourite and the mother of his son were unaware when they began dating they were actually second cousins.

Mark, who has starred on the Australian, British and American versions of The Chase, made the shocking revelation in an interview.

Katie's dad and Mark's father are first cousins, making the pair second cousins.

Mark Labbett and wife Katie found out they were second cousins after getting married. Picture: Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Mark said of the unusual connection: "It wasn't something we were aware of at the time - it was one of those things that happened."

He told the Loose Women panel: "I had been a single man for a long while, so I was getting used to the idea of being on my own.

"Especially as a bachelor, we can get pretty selfish. You get used to doing what you want to do all of the time.

"As a couple of my friends pointed out, the big challenge for me is learning to adapt with being with someone else."

The pair tied the knot four years ago after meeting through mutual friends.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported Katie had been cheating with 28-year-old Scott Bate behind her famous husband's back.

Katie and her younger man, Scott.

A source explained Katie had been dating him for well over a year: "Scott and Katie have been seeing each other since 2017. He introduced her to friends in December that year.

"It took a while for people to realise who she was and that she was married. Then one of Scott's friends confronted her, and she got angry about it.

"She appeared on Loose Women with Mark, and people started sending a clip around when they twigged who she was.

"People don't think it's right and think her behaviour is unfair on Mark - and Scott."

Clues to Katie's apparent ­double life appeared on the Facebook page of metals firm worker Scott. His profile picture was Katie with her arm around his neck.

Snaps showed them at a beer tasting and on a train on a separate day out.

Mark is known to be spot on with his answers on The Chase.

On Valentine's Day in 2018, Scott shared a picture of them on a night out the previous evening. He told a pal: "We did it a day early so it's not as busy."

After being approached by The Sun, Scott removed pictures and mentions of Katie from his Facebook page.

He said it was "no surprise" his relationship with Katie was being talked about in Hereford. But he added: "I don't want to comment. You will have to speak to her about it."

Katie refused to answer the door at the detached cottage she shares with Mark.

A spokesman for Mark declined to comment.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission