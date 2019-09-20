Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Rural Fire Service driving near Tabulam to fight fires past the road bloacks on the Bruxner Highway.
NSW Rural Fire Service driving near Tabulam to fight fires past the road bloacks on the Bruxner Highway. Marc Stapelberg
News

The changes to Bruxner Highway once reopened after fires

Jackie Munro
by
20th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING extensive bushfires, the Bruxner Highway has finally reopened between Drake and Tenterfield.

Motorists are advised the highway was reopened at 10am this morning between Drake and Tenterfield after sporadic closures during bushfires in the region.

The highway has been permanently closed since the weekend while a large number of burnt trees and other hazards were removed from a 23-kilometre section of the road.

Despite the road reopening, Transport for NSW urges motorists to exercise caution while driving on this section of the Bruxner Highway.

For the safety of motorists and workers, speed will be reduced to 60km/h on a 13-kilometre section of the highway west of Drake when the road reopens.

This speed restriction will be evaluated as the work progresses.

Transport for NSW had experts on site assessing the condition of trees along the highway throughout the week.

A number of trees damaged by the fire have already been removed and more trees will be removed over the coming days.

Experts will continue to monitor the condition of trees after the road has reopened.

There will be two work sites within the 13-kilometre section of the highway where traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternate flow while the ongoing tree management work is carried out.

An escort vehicle will be used to move traffic safely through the work sites during the day.

Work to repair safety barriers, culverts and bridges will take longer and Transport for NSW will provide further updates when this work commences in the coming months.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

bruxner highway drake fires northern rivers roads tenterfield shire
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Disgraced real estate agent 'horribly sad and sorry'

    premium_icon Disgraced real estate agent 'horribly sad and sorry'

    Crime THE North Coast agent, who misused more than $1 million of clients' money, has told a court that she worked 20 hours a day to try to "fix the problem”.

    'Is there a bong or a bomb in town?'

    'Is there a bong or a bomb in town?'

    Offbeat Jacob Stewart was just saying what everyone else was thinking

    Byron community vows to continue searching for Theo Hayez

    premium_icon Byron community vows to continue searching for Theo Hayez

    Breaking Theo Hayez disappearance has been referred to NSW Coroner

    How to buy at the beach for less than $1 million

    premium_icon How to buy at the beach for less than $1 million

    News A stone's throw from the ocean and much cheaper than you think