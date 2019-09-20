The changes to Bruxner Highway once reopened after fires

NSW Rural Fire Service driving near Tabulam to fight fires past the road bloacks on the Bruxner Highway.

FOLLOWING extensive bushfires, the Bruxner Highway has finally reopened between Drake and Tenterfield.

Motorists are advised the highway was reopened at 10am this morning between Drake and Tenterfield after sporadic closures during bushfires in the region.

The highway has been permanently closed since the weekend while a large number of burnt trees and other hazards were removed from a 23-kilometre section of the road.

Despite the road reopening, Transport for NSW urges motorists to exercise caution while driving on this section of the Bruxner Highway.

For the safety of motorists and workers, speed will be reduced to 60km/h on a 13-kilometre section of the highway west of Drake when the road reopens.

This speed restriction will be evaluated as the work progresses.

Transport for NSW had experts on site assessing the condition of trees along the highway throughout the week.

A number of trees damaged by the fire have already been removed and more trees will be removed over the coming days.

Experts will continue to monitor the condition of trees after the road has reopened.

There will be two work sites within the 13-kilometre section of the highway where traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternate flow while the ongoing tree management work is carried out.

An escort vehicle will be used to move traffic safely through the work sites during the day.

Work to repair safety barriers, culverts and bridges will take longer and Transport for NSW will provide further updates when this work commences in the coming months.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.