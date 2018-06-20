The century old tradition still happening on a Ballina beach

Mullet fisherman skipper Brian Newlands and skiipper Tony Bobeleyk with crew joe Puglisi waiting for the mullet to arrive.

Mullet fisherman skipper Brian Newlands and skiipper Tony Bobeleyk with crew joe Puglisi waiting for the mullet to arrive. Marc Stapelberg

IN A quiet corner of Shaws Bay at Ballina, a fisherman stands patiently on the shore.

He's watching the river, waiting for the mullet to arrive.

Photos View Photo Gallery

And it has been a waiting game - this year they were a bit late, but when the schools of fish do come, the fisherman will spring into action.

He'll call his crew, load up the rowing boats and the hunt will begin.

They fish using a method steeped in tradition.

There are no motors here, no state-of-the-art fishing rods, nor electronic gadgetry.

As they've done since the 1920s, they'll pile nets on to the back of rowing boats.

They'll pin the net to the shore then row out into the bay, dropping the net behind them in a moon-shaped crescent - the net's wide opening tapering to the bottom.

They'll slowly row their way back to shore, scooping up the mullet in the nets.

There will be so many fish that the net will be sectioned into sausage-shaped bundles to make the haul more manageable.

They'll be kept alive on the water's edge until the fishermen can shovel them into crates and put them on ice.

And sometimes dolphins help, pushing the mullet close to shore. Sometimes they don't, scattering the fish.

Mullet run in Ballina: For four months of the year, eight commercial fisherman are given permission to fish mullet in the estuary.

Every year, the migratory fish make their way up the Richmond River to spawn onto the muddy riverbed.

It's a tightly regulated venture, with only eight licences currently registered to fish the small area in the bay.

One fisherman is required to monitor the gear 24 hours a day during the season.

In an area usually zoned recreational, for four months between April and August, the licensed fishermen are able to ply their trade.

In return for access to the area, for every kilogram of female mullet caught, 10 cents goes into a trust account to rehabilitate the Richmond River.

Ballina Fishermen's Co-op, recreational anglers and commercial fishermen are trustees of the account.

Their last project was the creation of a fish ladder at Kyogle.

Ballina Fishermen's Co-op chief executive Phil Hilliard said Shaws Bay was "a unique site”.

He said the mullet, while not prized eating, were valuable for other reasons.

Mullet are a sustainable catch - only 1 per cent of the total population is caught and 100 per cent of the fish gets used.

The fish are sent to the Tweed and Brisbane where they are processed.

The roe is extracted - A-grade roe goes to markets in Japan , Europe and America. The lesser quality product will go to Asia or into processing.

Flesh fillets are dried and exported to low socio-economic countries where refrigeration is limited.

Oil is extracted from the skin to be used in industrial processing and the carcass will be pulped and used in fish meal for goldfish.

So far, 2018 has been a good season.

Prices have been reasonable and catches have been good.

Mr Hilliard said they were hoping for a better year on the back of a poor season last year.

"The mullet are migrating up the coast to the Top End and WA,” he said.

"Catches on the south coast this year were poor,” he said.

"The roe catch was not up to par.

"By the time they get to the North Coast they should be roed up, and the numbers haven't been decimated by the south coast fishermen.

"So we've got good fish, good roe and processors are offering top dollar.”

Meanwhile, the fisherman waits patiently for the next school of mullet to arrive.