The case of the missing galah

A galah was stolen or released from an Alstonville home.

A galah was stolen or released from an Alstonville home. Richmond Local Area Command Face

POLICE are investigating the disappearance of a much loved pet from an Alstonville home.

Richmond Local Area Command posted on their Facebook site that an unknown person entered the back yard of an Ocean View Drive Alstonville home on October 7. They opened a bird cage housing a galah which was then either released or stolen.

The elderly owner of the Galah would like it returned.

If you can help police find this missing galah please contact Alstonville police or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.