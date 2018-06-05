The calm before the storm, wet weather on the way

IT'S THE calm before the storm this morning on the Northern Rivers with potential thunderstorms and heavy showers forecast for the region.

There could be up to 90mm of rainfall in some coastal locations tomorrow, and 40mm in Lismore along with likely thunderstorms.

Surfers at Lennox Head at the beginning of the week in wet and rainy conditions. Marc Stapelberg

BoM forecaster, Gabrielle Woodhouse said the wet weather was caused by "a weak trough line along the NSW coast".

The trough, she said was "generating large shower activity, although most of it is over the water and along the coastal fringe of NSW".

"The shower activity will increase over the next 24 hours as the trough remains, and the winds will slowly turn to the east which allows the showers to come onto the land rather than just the water," Ms Woodhouse said.

"We will see an easing trend on the shower activity on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but tomorrow will be quite wet with steady accumulation of showers, which could be heavy at times.

"It's going to be a pretty wet day."

Ms Woodhouse said the risk of thunderstorms was there.

"It's more likely to see thunderstorms over the water than the land, but it's not out of the question. We could see isolated thunderstorms."

The Bureau of Meteorology said: "A high pressure system near Tasmania with a ridge to the north is slowly moving east and is directing south to southeasterly winds along the New South Wales coast".

"Winds will tend east to northeasterly during Wednesday as this high moves over the southwestern Tasman Sea and continue to move east maintaining the ridge to the northwest."

According to BoM, rainfall totals at Ballina airport for May 2018 were recorded as 109mm, and 56.8mm for Cape Byron.

"We are looking at the possibility of these May totals for the next day and a half," Ms Woodhouse said.

Rainfall totals for Ballina airport were below the May mean of 162mm.

Ms Woodhouse said it was one of the drier May's for Ballina airport.

"Otherwise around the region, rainfall ranges further inland we saw lower totals otherwise."

BoM's rainfall mean for Byron Bay in June is 180.2mm.

Forecast

Lismore will experience temperatures between 9C and 18C tomorrow, with up to 15mm of rain 40mm of rain forecast. A "very high" chance of up to 20mm of rain on Thursday, but it is set to ease from then.

Maximum temperatures of 18C and 19C in Byron Bay and Ballina tomorrow, with cloudy conditions. Predicted rainfall for Byron Bay tomorrow is 40-90mm, and 25-50mm for Ballina, which will be heavy at times. Up to another 20mm of rain for Thursday, before conditions ease to light showers from Friday.

Tops of 19-20C in Casino today and Wednesday with 8mm and 30mm of rain predicted on these days before clearing on Friday.