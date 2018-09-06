Taipans bring in Ellis

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — FEBRUARY 04: Devonte DJ Newbill of the Breakers breaks the double team from Mitch Norton and Cody Ellis of the Hawks during the round 17 NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and the Illawarra Hawks at Spark Arena on February 4, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

THE Cairns Taipans have brought in Cody Ellis following forward Lucas Walkers' decision to have ankle surgery that will see him miss the next two months.

Walker has undergone elective surgery this week, after a minor incident at training flared up an existing ankle problem.

His recovery time is expected to be 6-8 weeks, with the team doctor expecting him to return to the court at the beginning of the 2018/19 NBL season.

The Taipans have brought in former Illawarra Hawks forward Ellis to train with the team this week and fill in next Tuesday night against Melbourne United.

The 28-year old recently played with the Stirling Senators in WA's State Basketball League, and averaged 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

"It's going to be tough not to have Waxy out there over the next few weeks, but it's better that he addressed his ankle issue now, rather than later. We're thankful that the surgery was successful and he can just focus on his recovery now," Taipans coach Mike Kelly said.

"We're lucky that Cody was available to come help out, he'll be an asset for us next week in Melbourne and I get to mix things up a little at practice this week."

Rob Loe and Jarrod Kenny are currently overseas with the New Zealand national team and will also miss the United game.

The Tall Blacks play two games this month, against Syria (in Beirut, September 13) and Lebanon (in Rotorua, September 17).

After suiting up in the Taipans pre-season game against Drexel University, ex-Brisbane Bullets guard Shaun Bruce has continued to train with the team on a casual basis.