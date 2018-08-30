The cafe with the best view in Lismore has a new menu

CLUB CAFE: Former Trinity College student and qualified chef Louise Hicks said she's proud to be part of the refreshed foodie direction taken by newly-named Cafe 19 at the Lismore Workers Golf Club.

GOLFERS can enjoy a deliciously updated menu after a round now a new chef has taken over the kitchen of their local club.

Standing in the Lismore Workers Golf Club kitchen, former Trinity College student and qualified chef Louise Hicks said she's proud to be part of the new foodie direction taken by newly-named Cafe 19.

Ms Hicks said the name came as the club wanted to offer members an updated menu and cafe so they have a great environment to relax after playing 18 holes.

With stunning views over the greens, there's no doubt the upstairs Cafe 19 tables on the balcony are in high demand after a round.

Ms Hicks said the club which is located at 1 Barham St, East Lismore, not only has golfers enjoying the tasty meals and snacks after a game, but also local residents who enjoy the convenience of walking to the venue for an affordable lunch or dinner.

"Before coming here I worked at the Lismore Workers Club in town and started the pizzeria there in February which as been very successful,” the 29-year-old said.

"At East Lismore Golf Club we are now offering a new menu of light lunches and coffee and cakes are becoming more sought-after, I would love to welcome people up here.”

Ms Hicks said the new Cafe 19 menu will continue to be tweaked by listening to the club members.

"Our members and their guests coming off the golf course want something delicious with a twist, but don't want anything heavy, so dishes like the tempura barramundi are very popular,” she said.

"I also hope to be baking my own cakes and sweet treats to serve with our excellent coffee.”

Ms Hicks said she is pleased the club is committed to using local suppliers where they can.

"We use Norco Milk, get our fruit and vegetables from Pirlos and source meat from Hutleys,” she said.

"It's all about producing seasonal, fresh, affordable and tasty meals and I look forward to welcoming people here to enjoy Cafe 19.”

The club also has a private function room which can be booked for events as well as the Cafe 19 upstairs.