The Byron artist with 200 million streams under her belt

BYRON Shire artist Merryn Jean will launch her debut self-titled album this week.

The show will including Aloha, her collaboration with DJ Mome, which won the CSDEM Original Song of the Year Award in France in 2016 and certified triple diamond status by SACEM France with more than 200 million streams.

A long way from her experience from former band Potato Potato, which then morphed into Tora, before moving to France six years ago.

The artist said she wants the show to feel like a moment of fantastical reality.

"There'll be a film premiere as the opener - my film Merryn Jeann visualised by Merryn Jeann - an album-length movie shot on a camcorder over a few years between Europe and Australia," she explained.

"We will be seven on stage: St Marianne Choir, a transient and mysterious group who appear on my album.

"For the concert it will be featuring Angie Hudson, Bella and Toby from Alfalfa. Thierry Fossemalle (double bass), Maeve McWilliam (violin / singing) and Dale Randolph, an Australian friend I met in Paris, will be playing clarinet," she said.

Although labelled as pop music, Merryn Jean avoids labels.

"My music is never boxed in, and if I were to describe this body of work, I'd say it's an album made up of a punk attitude and Disney glitter," she said.

"It sings melancholia and dreams, honesty and observations."

Her song Aloha boasts a whooping 170 million streams on Spotify alone as of last week.

"I wrote to a French producer who remixed a song of (Byron band) Tora's," she said.

"He sent me a beat, I wrote the melodies and words, sent it back, he got a record deal and they pushed the song as a summer hit in Europe.

"I got a taste of internet fame (it has about 200 million streams online) which wore off pretty quick - the idea of fame and success was exposed in an environment that I was standing completely alone in.

"It was a cool thing I credit myself for doing, but at the same time I realised that without passion in music, the shimmer and the beauty is only so deep.

"I went on my merry way back to Byron to record my album in hopes of finding myself in a world a little more 'me'."

Asked what motivated her to travel to France and try her luck on the music industry, the artist said it all goes back to her schooling.

"I took French at High School, we were three in the class," she remembered.

"I chose the class because since I was a child Paris had existed in the faraway dreams of my utopia," she said.

"As a family, we visited France and one of the memories I cherish is Place Des Voges buried in snow and untouched in the early hours of a winter morning.

"We were the first feet to imprint the perfect glisten, my shoes got so wet I had to buy a new pair in a shop on the other side of the garden."

"Memories like those took me back to Paris with my first boyfriend. Even though it's tough sometimes... the enchantment never fades.

At the Byron Bay Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Friday, September 6, from 8pm.