Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The Buttery here to help 'ice' drug users

COUNSELLOR: Sam Hickingbotham.
COUNSELLOR: Sam Hickingbotham. Contributed
Alina Rylko
by

YOGA, art therapy, mindfulness and meditation are some techniques to be taught to drug users at an upcoming rehabilitation program visiting the Tweed.

The Buttery's roving rehab - which which visits Byron, Lismore and Tweed - says the techniques benefit 'ice' and alcohol users to break free from the cycle of substance abuse.

Sam Hickingbotham said crystal methamphetamine's high relapse rate can be tackled at The Core's six week program which also offers a rehab exit plan, complete with career goals, and counselling support.

Its family-orientated hours of 9.30am to 2.30pm during the school term also mean the program can reach struggling sole parents.

"You can't replace that feeling (of 'ice') which is part of the reason there is such a higher relapse rate,” Mr Hickingbotham said.

"We can help people to learn to manage the emotions that can happen when you take that drive to use the drug away.”

The Core program will be offered at a private location in the Tweed in early 2018.

Contact: (02) 6687 1111.

Lismore Northern Star
90% of Ballina residents want an ocean pool

90% of Ballina residents want an ocean pool

PEOPLE are "genuinely excited" about the prospect of an ocean pool, according to a survey undertaken by university researchers. So when are we getting it?

TOP SECRET: Lismore's new shopping centre kept under wraps

An artist's impression of a Home Consortium.

Competition fierce between retailers to secure space at new complex

How many Airbnb rentals are there in your town?

An Airbnb property for rent in the Byron Shire.

There are more than 5000 Airbnb rentals on the Northern Rivers

Recycling scheme slammed as a “miserable” fail

The NSW Government is rolling out a cash for containers scheme.

There will be no container collection points on the Northern Rivers

Local Partners