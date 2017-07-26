24°
The buildings can't talk but Bob Moran and Barry Dennis can

Susanna Freymark | 26th Jul 2017 1:59 PM
PROUD OF THE TOWN: Casino Folk Museum's Barry Dennis and Bob Moran at the 1879 post office building.
PROUD OF THE TOWN: Casino Folk Museum's Barry Dennis and Bob Moran at the 1879 post office building. Susanna Freymark

WHILE the president of the Casino Folk Museum Bob Moran and vice president Barry Dennis may forget the dates of every old building - "we'll have to look that up” - they know detailed stories of its history.

The 1954 School of Arts Building on the corner of Barker and Walker St was burnt down three times but the exterior remains the same, Mr Moran said.

The Commercial Hotel remains in its original form dating back to 1869.

Same for the 1904 Westpac Bank Building with its red brick and arches. "Dame Melba stayed there years ago,” Mr Moran said. "She only had to walk across the road to perform at the School of Arts.” (circa 1943)

Mr Dennis has lived in Casino since 1955 and with Mr Moran, he worked at the butter factory.

"The Cecil was rolled on logs to where it is now,” Mr Dennis points to the Hotel on Centre St. "They shifted it to get more business,” Mr Moran interjects.

"And the logs are still under the hotel,” Mr Dennis finishes the story with a twinkle in his eye.

Find out more from the Art Deco and Heritage Walk booklet available from the 1929 building which houses the Casino Folk Museum in Walker St, opposite the police station.

Old photo of Service Station on the corner of Centre and Barker Sts.

VISIT HISTORY

Open Monday, Sunday: 10am-12.30pm. Wednesday and Friday: 12pm-2.30pm

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  barry dennis bob moran casino history northern rivers history richmond river

