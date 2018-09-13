The Bronx to land in Byron Bay

Bronx perform at the amphitheatre stage at Splendour in the Grass 2018.

Famous for leaving a trail of exhausted, boozy, sweaty and supremely satisfied bodies in their wake The Bronx will be unleashing a reckless level of energy; no barriers, no pause for breath, across regional Australia this October.

For the first time ever The Bronx will be bringing their gut punch of fist-in-the-air, fire-in-the-belly anthems to towns up and down the East Coast.

Formed in 2002 with Matt Caughthran at the helm on vocals, the band has seen lineup changes but retains Joby J Ford on guitar.

The Bronx's major-label debut was the The Bronx (2006) with singles and videos History's Stranglers, White Guilt, and Sh**ty Future.

The album has 13 tracks and was named best album of the year by Rock Sound Magazine

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for fans to see the band in intimate, sweat-filled venues.

The Bronx aren't a rock and roll band, they are rock and roll.

Joining the convoy will be brutal Melbourne favourites High Tension, fresh off a sold-out national tour in support of their killer new album Purge.

High Tension opened the Australian Download Festival earlier this year hail from Melbourne.

Their debut album, Death Beat, was released on October 2013.

Vocalist Karina Utomo is a ferocious vocalist with huge stage prescence and the band have managed to grace large scale events like Laneway, Splendour In The Grass, and Dark Mofo.

Rounding out the lineup with their renowned off-the-hook and unpredictable live shows, Private Function will bring their brand of uniquely Melbourne garage punk with no compromise.

At The Northern in Byron Bay Sunday October 21 2018. Tickets from http://www.destroyalllines.com/