The Queensland firm helping stranded Aussie gets home

A Brisbane company is fielding ten times its usual number of enquires from clients to use its charter flight software amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monarc Global developed quoting software allowing people to get instant availability and live pricing from its current list of 40 private aircraft providers in Australia and 280 worldwide.

It has this week brokered two flights set to bring 225 million face masks to Australia from China in early April.

Chief executive Royce Crown said that came after companies came to it complaining of price gouging on freight.

He said the company had recently attracted $2.5 million from a private investor and was hiring extra software developers to cater to current demands where everything from people stranded overseas through to freight are not able to use commercial planes.

"Private charter has increased over 50 per cent globally," Mr Crown said.

"We are getting 10 times the number of enquiries and it's a wide variety. From getting masks out of Brasil to Australia, or sanitiser from China, through to FIFO workers in Roma," he said.

"Normally they would use Jetstar or Virgin but with fleets depleting, they still need to go to work.

"We can facilitate the search quite quickly instead of what used to take days of getting quotes from different places.

Monarc Global chief executive Royce Crown says there is huge value in being able to get private aircraft in the air more quickly in times of need. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

"It is something we realised in the bushfires - there is a lot of value in being able to get a helicopter in the air in 10 minutes rather than waiting a day to get pricing back to make a decision.

"When bad things happen private aircraft is always there in times of need for rescue or relief, food or water.

"It is necessary to have instant access to these aircraft."

Mr Crown said it had also helped facilitate getting Australians stranded overseas back home.

"We have put up an alert on our webpage for any Australians trying to return home to lodge their details with us and we will respond and pass that information on," he said.

Mr Crown said Monarc Global was now quoting other companies needing to get more medical equipment and masks to Australia.

It is also looking at ways to use charter flights more efficiently by seeing who is already heading to a place where people might be stranded and bringing them home on the return leg rather than sending an empty plane.

"Our team has been working around the clock to build our technology, facilitate freight and field enquiries from stranded Australians abroad," he said.

Originally published as The Brisbane firm helping stranded Aussie gets home