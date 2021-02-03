The brains behind hit TV, films will meet in Lennox Head

A panel from the 2019 version of Regional to Global Screen Forum, formerly known as The Business of Producing.

The human parents of (hit children's' TV program) Bluey, producers of Australian films such as Top End Wedding, or shows like Wentworth, will all meet in Lennox Head next month to share their expertise.

Screenworks' Regional to Global Screen Forum will include three packed days with workshops, presentations, one-on-one meetings, round tables and networking events to be held online or in person.

In person at Lennox Head will be Charlie Aspinwall and Sam Moore, co-founder and producer at Ludo Studio respectively.

Ludo jumped into global stardom with hit series Bluey.

Goalpost Pictures founding partner Rosemary Blight will also be at Lennox Head in person, to discuss details of her recent production credits in I Am Woman, Top End Wedding and The Sapphires.

Also on the line up are Ivan O'Mahoney, co-founder of In Films, Chris Oliver-Taylor, CEO Asia Pacific of Fremantle Australia, and Georgia Wood, producer and content strategist at Foreseeable.

Via video call, Australian showrunner, writer and director Tony Ayres (Glitch, The Family Law and Bogan Pride).

Mr Ayres also created and executive produced the International Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Nowhere Boys.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said the event will benefit anyone in the film and TV industry that would like to find out how to develop it for a global audience.

"You don't have to come with any level of experience, and if you have never been involved in the industry before, it will give you an insight into the different opportunities and challenges that the screen industry presents today," he said.

The event has support from the NSW Government, SCU and Ballina Shire Council.

Screenworks is a non-profit registered charity based in Ballina that supports and services the screen industry across regional Australia by providing industry and professional development, networking initiatives, opportunities and services for screen content creators and workers.

At Lennox Head Cultural centre, 1 Mackney Rd, Lennox Head. on March 25 to 27.

For details visit screenworks.com.au