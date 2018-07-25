Menu
Qi Yu, 28 was last seen on June 8, 2018.
Crime

Body of murdered missing woman found

25th Jul 2018 12:26 PM

THE body of missing Sydney woman Qi Yu has reportedly been found.

Ms Yu, 28, was last seen by friends at a Campsie share house in the city's southwest on Friday, June 8

Today NSW Police found a body has been found near the M1 off-ramp at Berowra in northwest Sydney.

Police went to an area one kilometre off the M1 motorway exit at Berowa and established a crime scene.

It is believed the body - which was wrapped in a material - is that of Ms Yu.

The last anybody heard from her was when she made contact with family in her native China at about 7.15pm on that very same evening.

Parents of missing woman Qi Yu, Qing He (right) and Zhihe Yu (left). Picture: Brendan Esposito
Ms Yu was talking to be mother in China when the internet dropped out, police sources said.

When her mother was unable to get in touch with her, she raised the alarm.

The next morning her friends found her room empty and reported her missing.

Her 19-year-old housemate was charged with her murder four days later, and police believed her body may have been dumped in bushland in the Berowra area in the city's north.

Detectives believed Ms Yu's white 2016 Toyota Corolla, which was found dumped in the Burwood just a short drive away from her home, would provide crucial clues in finding her.

More to come

