The blood donation challenge is on

BLOOD CHALLENGE: Red Croiss Blood service staff Scott Morison and Helen Youngberry encourage Lismore mayor Isaac Smith (centre) to give blood for the 2018 Councils Blood Challenge. Alison Paterson

"BEING able to help people in such a fundamental way is a great feeling."

Lying back on the recliner at the Lismore Blood Service, Steve Dillon spoke from the heart as he donated blood.

Mr Dillon, who works for Lismore Council, has been a blood donor for more than five years and was the catalyst for getting the organisation involved in the event.

"Giving blood is such a great thing to do," he said.

"I hope everyone, residents and staff, give blood for Lismore Council's entry into the 2018 Council Blood Challenge."

A few recliner couches away, Lismore mayor Isaac Smith was happily rolling up his sleeve in support.

"This is only my tenth donation as after I was struck by lightening I was unable to donate for a decade," he said.

"I believe if you can give blood then it's a really important thing to do - and you get a free milkshake at the end so please get involved."

Cr Smith said the 2018 Councils Challenge runs from July 1 to August 30.

He said last year the Lismore City Council placed sixth nationally and second in NSW in the 2017 Councils Blood Challenge.

Meanwhile, staff member Michaela Wade, 35, was fetchingly attired in a frock which coordinated with the giant letter B she was holding for a photo.

A regular donor, Ms Wade, said she was delighted to come along.

In the next chair Lachlan Stace, 32, said he was happy to give blood.

In 2017 Lismore Council's made 101 donations which was a 288 per cent increase on the previous year.

2017 Councils Blood Challenge Top 10

Position, State, Organisation, Number of Donations

1 NSW Tamworth Regional Council 224

2 VIC City of Greater Geelong 128

3 QLD City of Gold Coast 126

4 VIC City of Ballarat 107

5 QLD Toowoomba Regional Council 105

6 NSW Lismore City Council 101

7 VIC City of Melbourne 97

8 NSW Blacktown City Council 87

9 QLD Brisbane City Council 86

10 QLD Rockhampton Regional Council 77