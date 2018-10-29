Scott Cam slammed for his ‘casual sexism’

Scott Cam has been accused of being sexist following the Block finale. Picture: The Block/Nine Network

Scott Cam has been accused of being sexist following the Block finale. Picture: The Block/Nine Network

HIS laid-back larrikin attitude has won him millions of fans across Australia.

But during last night's finale of The Block, host Scott Cam upset viewers with a casual remark to contestants Bianca Chatfield and Carla Dziwoki.

The controversial moment came during the auction of Bianca and Carla's apartment.

As they reached a bid of $2,982,500, Scott said, "Not bad for a couple of single girls, aye".

"You will be on the market now. Or off the market. There are two million people watching this show. A couple of good sorts with plenty of cash."

The reality TV renovation show's finale attracted just over two million viewers overnight, as fans were on the edge of their seats to find out who had won the lion's share of profit.

Bianca Chatfield and Carla Dziwoki with Scott Cam during the auction. Picture: The Block/Nine Network

Bianca told News Corp Australia she and Carla were not offended by the comments.

"We were actually fine with it. We are always bantering with Scotty about a range of things, we had a lot of fun on the show and Scotty knows us well enough to know we wouldn't be offended by that," she said.

But not everyone was happy with Cam's comments, which sparked a backlash on Twitter where some branded Nine's resident tradie host as 'sexist'.

Scott Cam: *inappropriate jokes about being single and on the market*

Bianca and Carla:

#9TheBlock pic.twitter.com/hr831Nia4o — Emily Hawker (@emhawkerblog) October 28, 2018

Does Scott Cam always talk about Bianca & Carla like it’s a miracle they can do anything because they’re two single women?! #TheBlock — Steph Puls (@StephPuls) October 28, 2018

But not everyone agreed with the Twitter backlash against the 55-year-old.

The Block's winners, couple Hayden Vale and Sara Tumino, told the Kyle and Jackie O show the remark should be taken as a compliment.

Kyle said: "Cashed up single girls, as if that's not desirable in anyone's eyes."

Hayden replied: "That sounds good, that's positive".

Sara agreed: "That's positive", adding "they're sexy single girls".

Others branded the critics "PC tossers".

What type of world are we living in now where PC tossers just whinge about anything! Now it's @ScottyCam9 turn being branded a sexist, short memories as no one was whinging when he was taking the piss out of the two country boys a few years back for their design skills #9TheBlock — Anthony The Baldman (@ajricho1) October 28, 2018

Has anyone asked whether Carla and Bianca were offended by his comment?..no???..then mind your own business..the fact is they are 2 single girls, who factually are not known for being the ‘tradie’ type..and yes, they did extremely well!! — Janine (@maxandbella27) October 28, 2018

News Corp Australia has contacted Scott for a response.

After the show Bianca did tweet "Forever grateful to @theblock. It's been the best experience of our lives".

Carla simply tweeted: "Thank you @TheBlock".

The winner announced section of the finale attracted 2.02 million metro viewers and the Grand Final section drew in 1.67 million people.

The national average audience was 2.802 million, with 781,000 regional viewers.

The ratings were down when compared to the 2017 finale, which attracted 2.46 million metro viewers.

A profitable result for Bianca Chatfield and Carla Dziwoki. Picture: The Block/Nine Network