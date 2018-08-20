Block ‘villain’ storms out: ‘F***ing over it’

Sara Vale is set to walk off The Block set during Monday night’s episode.

THE Block's most controversial contestant Sara Vale is set to storm off the show, following her disappointing score during the guest bedroom reveal.

Sara, 31 - who's quickly become the "villain" of this season - was furious during Sunday night's episode after she and husband Hayden, 45, came last. Judge Shaynna Blaze had been the most critical of the room, claiming it looked like "a basic display home".

MORE: The Block week 3, guest bedroom reveal results

"Disappointing is an understatement. It's actually devastating," a tearful Sara said afterwards, also adding that the result was "a f***ing load of bullsh*t".

It’s safe to say she wasn’t thrilled with the score.

But it seems the drama doesn't end there. In a preview for the next episode, she threatens to quit the series and never return.

"I'm going mate, I'm f***ing over it. This was the biggest mistake of my life … I'm not coming back," Sara can be heard snapping, as the voiceover reveals that she leaves the show.

Is Sara gone for good?

She's then seen stomping through the set and out to the carpark.

Tonight's episode features the beginning of master bathroom week, and the promo has promised viewers are about to witness the "most expensive bathroom in Block history".

It also hinted one team would again be accused of cheating, and that this week's work would be interrupted by a surprise visit from several police officers.

The Block airs 7.30pm Mondays-Wednesdays and 7pm Sundays on Nine.