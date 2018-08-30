‘We’ve got more chance of giving birth to piglets’

Can they make it three wins in one week?

Can they make it three wins in one week?

EVERYBODY'S favourite bogans are fast-tracking their way to the top of The Block leaderboard - with a second win in one week.

And now they have their hearts set on clocking the trifecta, at this Sunday night's master bedroom reveals.

But with Jess struck down with the flu Normy is soldiering on alone and it's taking his toll.

However his series of "what do you call a" jokes a highlight in a slow-moving plot line of Wednesday night's episode. But more on those later.

Kerrie and Spence gave their tradies a day off …

As we're reminded several times throughout the episode "there's only two days left until reveals". So pretty much nothing has been done and the teams are amping up for some all nighters to finish on time.

Despite this, Kerrie an Spence have given their tradies the day off, and Sara is still complaining about how life is unfair and how she'd "rather be spending time with my daughter".

"I feel like I've been made a mockery of," she whines.

"Some (of the things the judges were saying) were constructive, but a lot of them were actually insulting."

She later tells us that she's "struggling to snap out of it".

Oh Sara, we hadn't noticed!

Battling.

Jess and Normy are all about their no longer secret weapon (a lap pool that runs the entire length of the terrace), which has been approved but they have to get the signed off from their neighbours below - Hans and Courtney.

But Hans is distracted by the huge space he has to paint - it's a 65 sqm room.

He's under a lot of pressure because Scotty has told him "if you dress this right you cannot lose."

Jess doesn't think he will be psyched to agree to helping them.

"I've got more chance of giving birth to piglets," she says.

Now THAT really would be a The Block first.

Plans for the pool.

Hans seems pretty bored by the pool and piglet conversation

"I just can't be bothered entertaining it right now," he says.

Which means the producers are likely to drag this out for at least another week.

JESS AND NORM'S UNOFFICIAL WIN

While not an official win, Jess and Norm will still be chalking it up as one.

To fill some space on the episode - perhaps they've run out of fresh footage of Sara complaining - Scotty Cam brought some guests to the site and announced they would be 'the reserves' if Hayden and Sara pulled out of the show.

When Jess finds out it's Today hosts Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner she can barely contain herself

"We've made it," she announces. "We've been hanging out with Karl and Georgie in our penthouse in St Kilda."

These two will be ‘the reserves’ according to Scotty.

Norm says he hopes the pair join: "I reckon they'll be less competition than Hayden and Sara".

Big call considering the apartment three duo have come last for three consecutive weeks.

However, sensing they are out of their depths, Karl and Georgie make a hurried exit - "we don't do standby" the tell us.

JESS AND NORM'S SECOND WIN OF THE WEEK

After winning the challenge - of dressing up a caravan - earlier in the week, Jess and Norm score a second win at the weekly walk-throughs.

Their room is deemed the room with the most potential.

The leaderboard is pretty tight.

"I'm worried I'm developing all these expensive tastes on The Block, and (at the end) I've got to go back home to my beer budget," Jess says.

Jess and Norm are hoping to keep the winning going - and the cash prizes incoming - at Sunday's reveals.

THE REAL WINNERS - NORM'S JOKES

What do you call a bloke that steals money from the bank? ROB

What do you call a girl that throws her invoices in the fire? BERNADETTE