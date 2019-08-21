The biggest issue facing surfing

One of surfing's major problems is overcrowding as shown in this 2012 photo of Superbank.

SURF SCENE is taking on the biggest issues facing surfing locally and globally.

Undoubtedly on top of the list would be the overcrowding situation where there are now more surfers than waves.

On top of that the surfing population continues to grow, we are now into the fifth generation of surfers.

Surfboard riding or probably better defined as wave riding has been on the increase since the turn of the 20th century and has accelerated into the 21st century.

The new Millennials are taking the sport and lifestyle of surfing to new limits, nothing is sacred and everything is in a constant phase of change.

Take a look at all the wave craft from short, long, in between, retro, step ups and step downs, softs, big wave, bodyboard, kneeboard, wave ski, SUPS, foils, kite, did I leave anything out? Oh, good-old bodysurfing with hand boards, whatever it takes, the buzz of surfing is both addictive and therapeutic but can surfing sustain itself?

Nobody knows for sure how many people surf on the planet.

There was a statistic from Surfing Australia about 10 years ago that said surfing accounted for 10 per cent of the national population.

That equated to about 2.5 million in Australia.

The competition side of the sport equates to only 10 per cent, unlike other mainstream sports. Surfing has this huge recreational demographic as a diversified wave riding pastime.

At next year's Global Wave Conference at Gold Coast Campus Southern Cross University in February, esteemed surf journalist Nick Carroll will attempt to clarify the exact number of surfers worldwide and how the surfing masses will cope in the future.

How much of a real problem can overcrowding be?

Simple answer is try surfing the Superbank of DBah or for that matter any of the well-known spots from South Straddie to Snapper Rocks when it is pumping.

The ugly side is when tempers fray and localism turns into surf rage.

Localism can be a twin-edged sword while protecting locals it can cause unnecessary aggro. Nobody owns the breaks but tell that to someone who is passionately protective of their home break.

The reality is surfing is getting bigger and not smaller. It is vitally important not to lose the fun factor and the Aloha spirit of surfing.

One alternative to overcrowding is the use of wave pools and artificial reefs although both come at an extraordinary price.

The Kelly Slater-designed wave pool at Lemoore has a value closer to $100 million to buy the land, supply the water and build the mechanics.

By comparison the Palm Beach Artificial Reef at Palm Beach that cost council $20 million is showing signs of success which would make it the world's first successful artificial reef.

To be finished in October the Palmy Reef has already been nicknamed in memory of local surfer Chippa and could pave the way for a series of artificial reefs from the Spit to North Kirra. The Palm Beach reef was to be built further out in between the outside natural reef and the back break but the cost of building it in deeper water with the rocks required engineers to construct it on an angle off one side of the back break. It's yet another manufactured surf break that the Gold Coast is famous for. The design is quite simple. Just run an angle of rocks off a back break and you have a slab break.