THE BIG FREEZE: Winter blast about to hit

It's time to rug up on the Northern Rivers, fresh mornings are on the way.

THE Northern Rivers was set to shiver its way through a few freezing mornings this week, with temperatures in some locations plummeting to -3C.

For some areas, temperatures will plummet more than 8C below the month's average minimum.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted " a series of cold fronts”.

"A high pressure system is moving east across the southern Tasman Sea as a low lingers over the central Tasman Sea, generating southerly winds along the New South Wales coast,” BoM's weather situation reads.

"Winds will turn west to northwesterly from late tomorrow, and will persist for the coming days, as a series of cold fronts move across the Bass Strait.”

Lismore residents might find it hard to get out of bed tomorrow morning - it's going to be 0C at 7am, and temperatures won't hit 20 until midday.

This is well below Lismore's June average minimum temperature of 8.2C.

The lowest June temperature for Lismore was recorded by BoM at -0.9C at Lismore airport on 14 years ago on June 21, 2004, and temperatures during the month have only dropped below 0C three times since then.

On Thursday the cold minimum temperatures will return with 1C forecast, and a low of about 5C from Friday and over the weekend.

Daytime conditions are mostly sunny and in the low 20s.

While mostly sunny daytime conditions in the low 20s will warm Casino residents up, they'll need to rug up in the early mornings with temperatures also set to fall 8.5C below the average minimum for June.

A low of 0C is forecast for tomorrow morning, 1C on Thursday, and sitting around 5C from Friday.

On Wednesday we will see some warmer daytime maximums with temperatures to reach the mid 20s.

Even further west frosty conditions and below freezing temperatures will have Northern Tablelands residents shivering.

With daytime temperatures sitting around the mid teens in Tenterfield, overnight temperatures are set to fall to -2C tomorrow, 1C on Wednesday and -3C on Friday and over the weekend.