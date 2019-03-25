The big dry forces RFS to extend Bush Fire Danger Period

ONGOING hot and dry conditions have forced the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) to extend the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period in the Northern Rivers.

NSW RFS Superintendent Michael Brett said the Bush Fire Danger Period, which usually ends on March 31, had been extended this year to April 30 due to weather conditions.

"The extension means anyone wanting to light a fire in the Richmond Valley, Lismore and Kyogle Local Government Areas (LGA) after March 31 2019 will require a fire permit,” Superintendent Brett said.

"Fire Permits are free and available from your local fire station or NSW RFS Fire Control Centre.

"As always, residents must also notify neighbouring land owners and the local fire authority 24 hours prior to burning.”

Superintendent Brett said the decision to extend the Bush Fire Danger Period was made in consultation with Richmond Valley, Lismore and Kyogle and local NSW RFS brigade captains.

"These decisions are never made lightly and involve a number of stakeholders from the local area,” he said.

"Our overriding concern is the safety of all Northern Rivers residents and we have acted accordingly by extending the Bush Fire Danger Period until April 30.

"Now is not the time for anyone to become complacent about the risk of bush fires.

"I urge all residents to know what they and their family will do if a fire was to threaten. When will you go, what will you take and where will you go? Ask yourself, how fireproof is your plan?

"Please also report any unattended fires you see to Triple Zero (000) immediately.”