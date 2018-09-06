The big dry expected to continue in Spring

BUREAU PREDICTIONS: The Bureau of Meteorology has released its weather outlook for spring

THE Bureau of Meteorology has released their Spring seasonal outlook, and it doesn't look good.

Drought conditions worsening and in increase in bushfire potential could be the reality of what's to come for the Northern Rivers.

"A drier and warmer than average spring would likely mean intensification of the existing drought conditions across parts of eastern Australia and an increase in bushfire potential”, BoM's outlook reads.

To sum it up, much of the country experienced warmer and drier than average conditions throughout winter and those conditions are predicted to continue over the coming three months.

The spring (September to November) climate outlook, issued August 30, shows drier than average and warmer than average conditions are likely for northeast NSW and across most of the country.

"The above average daytime temperatures that have occurred across Australia so far in 2018 are likely to continue,” BoM predicted.

"With clear skies likely, the risk of frost and cold nights continue in the south, but overall, warmer than average minimum temperatures are likely in many locations.”

Median maximum temperatures across the Northern Rivers for Spring sit between 24C and 27C.

Median minimum temperatures sit between 12C -15C for Lismore and inland areas and 15C -18C for coastal areas including Byron Bay and Ballina. There is a high chance (more than 80 per cent) of temperatures exceeding the minimum averages during Spring.

Rainfall

BoM's latest prediction for September rainfall is a 75 per cent chance of up to 25mm across the region in September.

Median rainfall for Ballina from September to November according to BoM is 267mm. During this period there is a 96 per cent of at least 100mm, dropping down to 56 per cent chance of at least 250mm.

Byron Bay's median rainfall for Spring sits at 278mm and BoM predicts a 100 per cent chance of at least 100mm.

Lismore's median Spring rainfall sits at 208 and there is an equal likelihood of this level of rain over the next three months. BoM predicts a 100 per cent chance here of at least 50mm but a 35 per cent chance of getting 250mm of rainfall. Lismore's total rainfall for this month is measured at 19.2mm on weatherzone.com.au - 50.3mm below the long term average.