Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE BOSS: Dr Sally Towns is the new Diocesan Director of Catholic Schools and the Chief Executive Officer of the Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd.
THE BOSS: Dr Sally Towns is the new Diocesan Director of Catholic Schools and the Chief Executive Officer of the Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd. Marc Stapelberg
Education

The big change coming to Catholic schools

Javier Encalada
by
22nd Nov 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE governance of 46 Catholic schools located from Tweed to Port Macquarie will move from being administered by each Parish into a company structure within the next 12 months.

The schools, all part of the Lismore Catholic Diocese and with an estimated total of 17,000 students, will transition into a centralised governance model by 2020, in a new system implemented for the first time in NSW.

Dr Towns is in charge of all Catholic schools in the Tweed, Kingscliff, Casino, Byron Bay, Lismore, Grafton, Kempsey, Kyogle, Laurieton, Maclean, Murwillumbah, Sawtell, Wauchope, Woodburn, Woolgoolga, Port Macquarie and Yamba.

That company will be the Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd, and its chief executive officer is the recently appointed Dr Sally Towns, the new Diocesan director of Catholic Schools.

Dr Sally Towns, who started her new role in late July, confirmed the transition.

"We are doing this to become more effective and efficient, it comes back to who is accountable - currently it's individuals and from now on it will be a company," she said.

"A board hasn't been appointed. We are still in the establishment stage of that.

"That's a significant change for this diocese," Dr Towns said.

She said the 2020 timeline is achievable.

"Enough legwork has already been done, people are anticipating it, and although there is a lot of work still to be done, I'm very confident."

Dr Towns said the governance changes will not change the experience of parents and students at Catholic schools.

"I think students and parents won't see a change; school leaders will notice a change because their reporting and their accountability will change," she explained.

"For the students and the teachers in the classrooms, their role and their core business doesn't change.

"The parents connection to the school, it won't change."

The main change for teachers will be a new employer in their payslip - Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd.

ballina byron bay catholic diocese of lismore catholic schools coffs harbour dr sally towns grafton lismore catholic schools limited port macquarie tweed
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Health meeting rescheduled

    Health meeting rescheduled
    • 22nd Nov 2019 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        premium_icon How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        Crime SHE was a high-flying luxury real estate agent in Byron Bay, with multi-million dollar properties on her books.

        Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        premium_icon Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        News Teen driver visiting Byron was pulled over by police

        • 22nd Nov 2019 10:56 AM
        Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        premium_icon Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        Council News Water will not be available while the work takes place

        How to help wildlife during this bush fires crisis

        premium_icon How to help wildlife during this bush fires crisis

        News Assist injured animals found outside the fire grounds