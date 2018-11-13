The town where you can buy a house in half the time

AFFORDABLE QUALITY: New data suggests home buyers in Lismore can purchase a lovely family home such as this property at 50 Oakley Ave, East Lismore, priced at $415,000 - $435,000, by saving 20 per cent of their salary for four and half years.

HOME-BUYERS on the Northern Rivers can halve the time it takes to save for a house deposit if they are prepared to be flexible.

New data from finder.com has revealed those working in Lismore can buy a house in the town in around half the time it takes to purchase a home on the coast.

The report said while Lismore's average family income of $87,037 is less than Byron Bay's $94,176 and Ballina's $95,552, workers in the 2480 postcode are getting a home at a lower price and can move in much faster than those looking buy nearer the beach.

According to the report, it takes a Lismore family earning $87,037 an average of 4.54 years of socking away 20 per cent of their savings compared with 7.05 years for Ballina and a whopping 9.66 years for Byron Bay.

Finder.com's personal finance expert, Kate Browne said prospective buyers should cast a wide net when considering location.

She said having multiple locations in mind instead of having your heart set on just one could help home buyers avoid disappointment.

"Broadening your search should also give you a better sense of what your hard-earned savings will get you," she said.

"It is important to consider multiple locations, especially if you are wanting to minimise the size of your home deposit and length of your search."

Ray White principal Chris Harley said the Lismore market is "bubbling along fine."

"We are not seeing any price dropping as we have in some other areas," he said.

"Lismore has not seen any drastic reduction in prices we are stabilising nicely and the town offers homes of excellent value while being affordable."

How long it takes to save a deposit in Byron / Lismore / Ballina

Region / Family income / House price / 20% deposit required /Years saving 20% of income

Ballina / $95,552 / $674,000 / $134,800 / 7.05

Byron Bay / $94,176 / $910,000 /$182,000 / 9.66

Lismore / $87,037 / $395,000 / $79,000 / 4.54