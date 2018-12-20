Menu
HEALTH THE BEST GIFT: NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones, Health Promotion manger Jillian Adams and North Coast Public Health Unit assistant director Greg Bell, thanked workers for their efforts over 2018 and asked the community to take extra care over the festive season.
News

The best time to quit smoking (and it's not New Year's Day)

by Jeff Clark
20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
THE best present you can give your family this Christmas is to give up the cigarettes.

Northern NSW Local Health District's manager of health promotions, Jillian Adams, said quitting was the best gift to give your family.

"You will be around a lot longer, and you will reduce the amount of environmental tobacco smoke around your family as well,” she said.

"New Years is when most smokers think about quitting, but people should think about it at Christmas time as well.

"Statistics show that if you're a smoker, your children are four times more likely to become smokers than children of non-smokers.”

Ms Adams also suggested you put the away the money you would normally spend on cigarettes and then buy yourself a treat as a reward to giving up the gaspers.

"Think about all the great things you're going to spend you money on instead of cigarettes,” she said.

If you smoke 10 cigarettes a day, over the course of a year you will have spent about $3212 on cigarettes.

Five tips to help you succeed in quitting

  • Set a date to start and inform your family and friends who can help and encourage you.
  • Call the QUIT-line and talk to counsellors who can give you advice.
  • Go online and check out the I Can Quit website
  • Think about what you are going to spend all that cigarette money on now.

"Lastly, if you are suffering from nicotine addiction withdrawal symptoms, then get some nicotine replacement therapy,” Ms Adams said.

"This can really help.”

Quitline 13 7848

iCanQuit website www.icanquit.com.au

Quit Now website www.quitnow.gov.au

Cancer Council www.cancer.org.au/preventing-cancer/reduce-your-risk/quit-smoking.html

christmas 2018 lifestyle lismore base hospital nnswlhd quit smoking
    Local Partners