The best spots to fish as weather proves a challenge

WHOPPER: Craig McCarthy won the $100 Davo's/ChaseBaits Fish of the week prize with this 76cm saratoga which he caught and released at Borumba Dam.

WITH some crazy weather over the past week the fishing has been a little hard to judge.

Most anglers based their efforts around the more protected waters.

Tin Can Bay has been fishing well for flathead with the runout tide seeming to be the most productive, Alligator Creek has had plenty of action with good whiting on the chew. Freshly pumped yabbies and soldier crabs have been the prime baits.

Gotcha - Sanjay Dhupelia, Claudia and Finn caught and released this 71cm flathead in the lower estuary while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari.

Up in Kauri Creek the run- off has brought the jacks on with some nice fish taken around the rock bars.

Back in Snapper Creek there have been some nice trevally taken on the incoming tide on live baits.

Offshore

THINGS have been a little quiet with some pretty hairy conditions for crossing the bar.

Earlier last week the charter boats made their way to the reef off Double Island Point with some nice results.

Gotcha - Peter Chapman with a couple of the yellowfin tuna that he and Davo's Tackle World's Chicko Vella caught in Laguna Bay.

Jewfish and cobia were on the menu with some nice fish taken on pilchard floaters. From the bottom, grass sweetlip, snapper, gold band snapper and some nice pearl perch were boated.

Heading a bit further south North Reef has been good for the odd spotted mackerel, cod and mahi mahi.

In Laguna Bay the yellowfin tuna have been beating up the many bait schools in the protected water behind the headlands.

Casting small slugs around the schools is the way to go with the 20 to 40 grams seeming to be the better sizes.

Beaches

THE beaches have also been a bit hit and miss with larger swells, larger tides and solid breezes.

Out on InSkip, the ever present dart is keeping the children happy.

To keep out of the wind and for better conditions, hopping in the 4x4 and heading to the coloured sands of Rainbow Beach would be a lot more pleasant.

Small baits of worms, pippies and yabbies have attracted some nice whiting, dart and sand flathead.

Gotcha - Gold spot cod from a Trekka 2 charter to North Reef.

For those that want to brave the conditions, heading out to the point at Double Island could earn you a mackerel or yellowfin.

For freshwater fishing, Borumba is the place to go.

Make sure you get on the water early as the pleasure craft can be a bit of a pain.

Gotcha- Quality jewfish, boated on a recent Wild Thing 2 charter to Double Island Point.

Up in the timber, saratoga have been slamming small poppers and surface lures such as the Zip'n Ziggy.

Cast around the timber as this is where the fish love to sit and wait.

As the sun gets a little higher, fishing plastics such as the Keitech Holts Herring with a TT jig spinner have been dynamite on the bass.

