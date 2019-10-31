The best six Lions Gabba games in season 2020

THE AFL has rewarded the Brisbane Lions for their spectacular 2019 season with some huge clashes in 2020 at home.

Check out the full Lions fixture here - and the full AFL fixture here - before reading the big six matches in Brisbane that we think will be unmissable in 2020.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Cam Rayner and his Lions will have learned a lot from their Easter Thursday drubbing this year. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

THE BIG SIX 'GABBATOIR' GAMES

Rd 4 v Collingwood - Thursday, April 9

The stand-alone Easter Thursday blockbuster returns. Brisbane will be looking to atone for the 62-point thrashing handed to them by the Magpies in the corresponding fixture in 2019. They got stage fright that night in their return to a blockbuster timeslot but learned some valuable lessons.

Rd 8 v Richmond - Friday, May 8.

The reigning premiers, Friday night lights…what's not to love. The Tigers taught the Lions a finals footy lesson the last time they played at the Gabba in the 2019 finals series. Richmond revel in the prime time Friday night timeslot which is new to these Lions. A big test for where the Lions sit in the pecking order.

Rd 15 v Hawthorn - Thursday, June 25.

Brisbane have had the upper hand on the Hawks for the past two years after the arrival of Hall-of-Famer Luke Hodge and now his old Hawks teammate Grant Birchall has headed to the Gabba armed with more Hawthorn IP. Hawks mentor Alastair Clarkson doesn't like losing to his old assistants/right-hand men and will be keen to get some revenge on Lions senior coach Chris Fagan.

Stefan Martin and Mark Blicavs battle it out in Round 22 this year. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Rd 17 v Geelong - Saturday, July 11.

The Round 22 clash between the Lions and Cats in front of a sellout crowd at the Gabba last season was an instant classic. Throw in the Ash McGrath-inspired "Miracle on Grass'' and these two teams can produce a thriller. They also meet in Geelong in Rd 7.

Rd 21 v West Coast - Saturday, August 8.

The Eagles will be a powerhouse again. The match-up should have finals ramifications given it is so deep into the home-and-away season. Brisbane announced they were a team to be reckoned with when they thumped the then-reigning premier Eagles by 44 points in Rd 1 last season.

Rd 23 v Essendon - TBC

The Bombers should be knocking on the door of the finals again - as should Brisbane. Home ground advantage in the finals, a precious double chance or squeezing into the top eight could be up for grabs in the last round of the season. It should be finals come early.