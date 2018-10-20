The best show-bags at the Lismore Show

Ziva Rosolen, 7, of Casino, at the North Coast National with her latest showbag at the Lismore Showgrounds.

Ziva Rosolen, 7, of Casino, at the North Coast National with her latest showbag at the Lismore Showgrounds. Marc Stapelberg

The North Coast National is buzzing this year with show-bag vendors all smiles saying there is definitely something for everyone.

Steve Curtis has worked the show circuit for many years and says the biggest seller is still the Australian made Bertie Beetle Bag.

"People hang out for their Bertie Beetle," he said, "You can't buy them in shops, you can only get them at the show."

With 90 different show-bags on offer filled with all kinds of delights for the young and young at heart, there is something to please even the most discerning of show-bag buyer.

Traditional show-bags like Barbie and Thomas the Tank Engine are popular choices among Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, and what Ziva Rosolen, 7, of Casino says is her favourite, Mega Warheads.

Mr Curtis says punters can expect to pay between $27-$30 for branded and licenced show-bags with generic show-bags starting at $20.

The annual North Coast National Lismore Show will finish tonight with entertainment in the main ring from 5.45pm including Quad Bikes, the Globe of Death, and the Rodeo at 6.40pm. Fireworks finale from 8.30pm.