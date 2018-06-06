The best places to watch the State of Origin tonight

Gbah Tavern licencee Mick Drew with employee Gemma Meyer ahead of the State of Origin celebration in 2017.

Gbah Tavern licencee Mick Drew with employee Gemma Meyer ahead of the State of Origin celebration in 2017. Marc Stapelberg

GAME one of the State of Origin is here and local pubs and venues are offering everything you need to have a great game.

Big screens, cold beers, complimentary bar snacks and awesome prizes to be won and all you need to do is show up.

Ballina RSL

All are welcome to view game one of the State of Origin on the big screens at the RSL.

Free footy food will be available at half time for both members and non-members.

There is also a NSW State of Origin jersey up for grabs for members only.

For each schooner purchased of the following products receive an entry for your chance to win a rugby league state of origin jersey.

Purchase: New , Old, Extra dry, James Squire, Iron Jack, Furphy & Hahn beer products. Promotion conducted from our Level One bar only.

1 Grant Street, Ballina.

The Beach Hotel

Head to 1 Bay Street, Byron Bay, to see the game in the main bar on all the big TV screens, or the massive blow up screen.

There will also be a few of drink specials on offer: pints for the price of schooners and $10 cocktail fountain.

For those ready for a feed, the Beach Hotel will also have $15 chicken schnitzel.

Cherry Street Sport

Get down to Cherry Street Sport tonight and watch the game on the massive screen live and loud in full HD!! There is also some great prizes to be won.

Buy any schooner of Tooheys New, XXXX Gold, Extra Dry or Iron Jack for your chance to win a state of origin pack.

Major Prize, worth $80 and a $1500 Harvey Norman gift card.

Second Prize, $500 Harvey Norman gift card.

Dog 'n' Bull

Free bar snacks and blue streams will be readily available at the little Bonalbo pub for the State of Origin tonight.

The game will be televised on free to air and the Bistro will be open from 6pm for those feeling a little more hungry.

Owners said they "bleed blue" however Queensland supporters are more than welcome, "it makes for a good night".

23 Sandilands Street, Bonalbo.

Goonellabah Tavern

Head to the Goonellabah Tavern tonight to watch the game over a serving of Wednesday's regular $10 special, southern fried chicken.

The game will be on the big screens and projector screen for everyone to see.

There are a couple of beer promos going on including the Carlton Dry and Tooheys New promotions.

There will also be an in house pick the score, where you could win a NSW Blues Jersey.

747 Bruxner Highway, Goonellabah.

Mary G's

Come and support your favourite Origin Team whether it's the QLD or NSW, all are welcome.

Catch all three games LIVE & LOUD on the big screens at the corner of Woodlark & Keen Street, Lismore.

State of Origin meal deal, purchase any share plate from the bar snack menu and receive two complimentary middies of Carlton Dry for $15!

Other venues that will be screening the game: