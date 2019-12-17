The best place to find a bargain today

MASSIVE SHED SALE: The Lismore Men & Community Shed held a massive moving sale on December 17, 2019 and Frank picked up a new kitchen at a bargain price.

IF YOU can’t get a bargain here you’re not trying.”

Lismore Men & Community Shed president Bob Grieg reckons there’s thousands of bargains on offer their massive clearance sale at the Lismore Showgrounds today.

Imagine your grandad’s old shed and then multiply this by 100 and you’ll have an idea what is in store.

Eager customers were already lined up before the 8am start and were soon fossicking for bargains in their huge former space.

Under The Northern Star grandstand at the Lismore Showgrounds, Mr Greig sat at the entrance chatting to happy customers and negotiating prices so low you’d think he was dancing the limbo.

He said the group had to be out of their old shed soon and their new property on Norco Lane off Union St, is not large enough to take all the timber, tools, plumbing fixtures, knick-knacks, old tins, ladders and hundreds of other amazing items.

He said this is why they garage sale was such good value.

“Make me an offer,” he said as people pounced on everything from hand tools to bicycles, timber scraps to furniture, household items and spare wheelbarrow tyres.

“Our new shed is only a quarter the size of this one, so we need to clean this out.”

From the looks on customer faces, the prices were right.

One shopper, Frank, found a toy kitchen at a rock-bottom price, while a young man was thrilled with a wooden box of hammers, pliers and spanners plus assorted jars of nails, bolts and screws.

Another man was thrilled to find a retro esky which his dog quickly sat on to show his approval.

“We are also holding a sausage sizzle at lunchtime,” Mr Greig said.

“The sale continues until 2pm today or until sold out.

“And Lismore Men & Community Shed is always open to new members, you can find us on Facebook.”