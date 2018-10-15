The best of Northern Rivers business

WINNWERS: Stone and Wood Brewing Co won the Regional Business of the Year, Excellence in Sustainability and Outstanding Employer of Choice awards.

STONE and Wood Brewing Co were the big winners at this year's Northern Rivers Business Excellence Awards.

The Byron Bay based brewery took the top gong - Regional Business of the Year - and also picked up two other major awards for Excellence in Sustainability and Outstanding Employer of Choice.

The awards were presented at a gala dinner at Elements of Byron on Saturday night, hosted by vivacious TV personality Kerri-Anne Kennerley, who brought her Gold Logie along.

Other major winners on the night were Bangalow's Hemp Foods Australia (Excellence in Export)accounting firm Thomas Noble and Russell (Excellence in Workplace Inclusion), Sunshine Sugar (Excellence in Innovation for their low GI sugar), Southern Cross Credit Union (Excellence in Professional Services), Alstonville-based Duraplas Industries (Excellence in Business), Casino's APRACS (Excellence in Trade and Manufacturing), Nestle in Goonellabah Child Care (Excellence in Personal Service)s and SHOPBABY Australia (Excellence in Retail)

Casino RSM received the award for best Visitor Experience, Les McGuire of Ballina business Future Proof Financial was named Outstanding Business Leader, Start up Superstar went to Byron Bay Railroad Company for their solar train project, Outstanding Young Entrepreneur was awarded to Eddie Brook of Cape Byron Distillery and Caitlyn Knight of SAE Group was named 2018 Outstanding Young Employee.

Evans Head Business and Community Chamber won best Local Chamber of Commerce.

The awards were chosen from 99 finalist entries with representation from across the Northern Rivers.

"As a community, I think we are extremely proud of the success of our businesses and we embrace their achievements and successes like they are our own. I believe we do have a great sense of empathy for how hard it is to be in business in today's economy and how much we rely on our business leaders to create and sustain the jobs that allow us to live in paradise," said Regional Manager NSW Business Chamber Jane Laverty.

Many of the winners from the Northern Rivers Business Excellence Awards will go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards in Sydney in November.