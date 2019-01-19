The best looking shorts in Australia and the world

SHORT: Desert Dash, an Australian film by Gracie Otto, is one of the films selected for Flickerfest 2019.

SHORT: Desert Dash, an Australian film by Gracie Otto, is one of the films selected for Flickerfest 2019.

FLICKERFEST returns this month for its 21st year, screening a selection of the best short films from the Northern Rivers, Australia and the world, across one cinema-packed short film weekend in Mullumbimby.

Tickets can be bought via Iq.org.au or at the door.

Friday, January 25, Best of International Shorts: Opening party starts at 7pm.

One of the films in this showcase is Red Dress. No Straps (2018, UK). Set in 1985, Tehran, the background is the Iran-Iraq war.

Marmar still remembers the "death to America” chants from the other day at school.

The head teacher was telling them to say it.

She is listening to grandad's favourite radio program, The voice of America. She's also eagerly waiting for granny to make her a dress exactly the same as one worn by the American Popstar; bright red, no straps. Australian premiere, 8 minutes.

From the Russian Federation comes Phone Duty (2018). A Donbass rebel fighter with a nom de guerre Cat is ordered to sit on phone duty, but it's not as easy as it may seem. NSW premiere, 8 minutes.

Saturday, January 26, Byron All Shorts and the Northern Rivers Shorts Competition: From 4pm. Films selected will be announced soon.

From 4pm. Films selected will be announced soon. Saturday, January 26, Best of Australian Shorts: Starting from 8pm.

One of the highlights of this year's Australian shorts is Lil Bois (2018) by director Grant Thompson. 17 minutes.

After swimming with his friends in a billabong, a nervous little boy returns to his camp and discovers everything has changed.

Another film featured is Desert Dash (2018) by Gracie Otto. 13 minutes, Australian premiere.

On the outskirts of Australia, opals are now the currency for survival in the game of Desert Dash. When a feisty heroine gets the opportunity to "level up” there is no choice but to win. It's game on.

Sunday, January 27, Short Laughs Comedy: From 8pm.

An Australian comedy short feature will be Dots (2017) by Eryk Lenartowicz. People start dying after the arrival of a mysterious stranger in a small Australian town. Despite this, the local police officer is too preoccupied by his dream Mercedes to pay attention to the deaths surrounding him. 23 minutes.

Also in this category is Freaks Of Nurture (2018, Canada) by Alexandra Lemay. A stop-motion film about a mother-daughter relationship bursting at the seams with babies, poodles and flying spaghetti. 6 minutes.