The best and weirdest of this year's Falls Festival

An enormous crowd joined Flume for the New Years countdown at Falls Festival 2017.

An enormous crowd joined Flume for the New Years countdown at Falls Festival 2017. Marc Stapelberg

IT WAS hot, it was wet, it was full of music and it was fun.

It was Falls Festival at North Byron Parklands.

Here is a list of the strange, the funny and the plain weird at Falls Byron:

1. Where was Grinspoon?

I know, Grinspoon was not in the line up for Byron Bay, but the Lismore-grown band was a headlining act in Marion Bay, Tasmania, on Friday, December 29, and since the Chemical Heart singers have not had a show in the Byron Shire for a while, we were left wondering why no local show at Falls?

2. Daryl the Great:

Daryl Braithwaite was a hit among the uber-young crowd, but another was listening to thousands of music lovers singing The Horses while walking away from the Valley Stage the day after Braithwaite played. Yes, no typo there, the masses were still re-living their 'moment' listening to The Horses a good 24 hours (and a good dozen of acts) later. That is the power of Daryl the Great. We salute him.

WET: The rain turns the valley into a mud bath on the second day of Falls Festival at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

3. To doughnut or not to doughnut:

Food at a summer music festival is a strange thing. Meals can be few and apart, with a liquid diet being the norm, given the heat, but nobody could resist a Byron Bay organic doughnut.

I bought five at the end of the second night, and when the person in charge of customer service told me there was a 45-minute wait for chocolate filled donuts, I seriously considered the wait for a couple of seconds.

4. Unnecessary bottoms:

Fashion is a strange thing at festivals. A growing fashion trend for women was a type of gypsy-meets-dominatrix style, where a black leotard is arranged with a see-through skirt made out of tassels. The problem is when that leotard decides to insert itself in the backside of the wearer and unnecessary bottom is displayed.

5. The mystery of the missing Miley

Festival time is also when Byron Bay's unofficial adopted daughter Miley Cyrus makes a formal appearance. She was spotted shopping late last week with actress Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth's wife). But the Hemsworths and their guests, which reportedly included Matt Damon, decided to enjoy a private Burning Man-themed party at the Hemsworth's place.