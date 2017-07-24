23°
The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Javier Encalada
| 24th Jul 2017 2:38 PM
Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

IT was the weekend of love, thanks to sunny weather, great music and the regular fun crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

This is the full list of what caught our attention in and out of the music sphere this year:

'Back to the 1990s' Award: Tina Arena and Powderfinger

 

Client Liaison playing at the Amphitheatre at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
Client Liaison playing at the Amphitheatre at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Many people over 40 years of age had a serious case of deja vu over the weekend, as Powderfinger and Tina Arena made surprise visits to the Amphitheatre.

On Saturday, at the end of his solo set, Bernard Fanning staged a surprise mini-reunion with most of Powderfinger members on stage.

Bernard Fanning reunites with powderfinger at splendour on Saturday night.
Bernard Fanning reunites with powderfinger at splendour on Saturday night.

It had been ten years since Powderfinger played at Splendour and boy we had missed them.

Sturdy middle aged male rock fans waiting for Queens of the Stone Age could not contain their emotion, fighting the tears while 17 year-old girls rolled their eyes at them. It was glorious.

On Sunday, Tina Arena jumped on stage as a guest of Client Liaison, only for two songs, but enough to show all young singers how a top diva wows crowds at Splendour.

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 watching Tina Arena and Client Liaison.
Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 watching Tina Arena and Client Liaison.

Tina may as well have dropped the mic on her way out, as she put all other vocalists (male and female) to shame.

'They Rocked' Award: Queens of the Stone Age

 

Queens of the Stone Age play the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 2.
Queens of the Stone Age play the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 2.

They came, they rocked, they conquered.

Band members Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore offered a show was so tight it is hard to follow.

In a world when great musicians seem to be leaving us too soon, this band reminded us why rock... well... rocks.

Best DJ: Late Night Tough Guy

 

Cam Bianchetti is DJ and producer Late Night Tuff Guy.
Cam Bianchetti is DJ and producer Late Night Tuff Guy.

Cam Bianchetti really rocked our world with a set that was sexy, funky, fun, free and, did we mention sexy?

In an event where many people check out DJs in between music acts, this music festival veteran grabs you by the legs and gets you dancing.

OMG Show of the Year: Peking Duk

 

Peking Duk at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
Peking Duk at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Where do we start with the Ducks? It was their first show as a band, it had Dan Sultan, Aluna George, Ben Safia, Schoolboy Q and Vera Blue as guests. It had it all. 10 out of 10.

Let's go to the best and weirdest (non music) categories at this year's festival:

Weirdest Food: Nutella loaded fries

 

Nutella-loaded fries were served to festival goers at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
Nutella-loaded fries were served to festival goers at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Judge as you may, but we saw merit in this offer by Sydney food truck Monster Rolls.

We tried them, and the mix of salty crunchy fries and Nutella gave us such a sugar rush that we were dancing for hours.

Not something we would eat every day, and definitely a dish to be shared with friends, but the ultimate music festival novelty snack.

Best Bar: Smirnoff Bar

Just like a mullet, the Smirnoff bar at Splendour was chic business at the top and party at the back.

The ski-resort themed bar featured a chandelier made out of ski gear, video games, comfortable lounges and a bar ready to help you fight cabin fever.

At ground level, the DJs featured the best of pop music from the last 20 years.

Best Comedy: The Umbilical Brothers

 

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 5.55pm AEDT on Friday March 17* The Umbilical Brothers star in the new season of the children's TV series The Book of Once Upon A Time on Disney Jr. Supplied by Edelman Australia.
The Umbilical Brothers star in the new season of the children's TV series The Book of Once Upon A Time on Disney Jr.

Nothing best than walking into the Splendour Forum and stumbling into the Umbilical Brothers playing 20 minutes of material in a 40-minute slot.

Shane Dundas and David Collins' comedic genius really shines when they are in trouble and they need to fill up time.

Their show was unpolished, but completely original and showcased their ability to work together after almost 30 years working together.

When Peking Duk is about to go on stage but you want to see the best comedy you have seen in years, that's a true Splendour moment, the ultimate FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out).

Political Moment of the Festival: A. B. Original

 

Hip hop duo Briggs and Trials are A B Original, performing at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
Hip hop duo Briggs and Trials are A B Original, performing at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

We thought the Splendour Forum was goin to be the most political moment of the festival.

Comedian Tom Gleeson offered a serve of Hard Chat when he cornered Liberal MP Andrew Laming about his party's stance on Marriage Equality, to then turn around and corner Greens leader Ricgard Di Natale about the latest dual citizenship bungle.

But a bit later at the Mix Up tent, (Album of the Year recipients at the National Indigenous Musuc Awards 2015) Briggs and Trial invited thousands of while young teenagers to raise their fists and chant with them "No Justice, No Peace!"

The chant, mixed with a backstage projection of the image of the late Karlgoorlie teen Elijah Doughty, to whem they dedicated their show.

A 56-year-old male, whose identity is supressed, hit the small sloten motobike than the 14-year-old was riding with a two-tonne utility in August.

A jury acquitted the driver of manslaughter last week, instead he was convicted of the lesser charge of dangerous driving causing death, and was made immediately available for parole.

 
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bernard fanning client liaison northern rivers entertainment northern rivers music festivals powderfinger splendour2017 tina arena whatson

